BJP will meet same fate as Congress for 'misusing' central agencies, warns Akhilesh Yadav

Kolkata: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet the same fate as of Congress for allegedly ‘misusing’ the central agencies.

Addressing a press conference before leaving Kolkata, Yadav alleged the present Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is responsible for the strike by power employees.

BJP continues to make 'false promises'

“UP send maximum MPs to the Lok Sabha yet the state lacks development. BJP had made false promises before coming to power in 2014 and 2019. Their false promises continued even during UP Assembly election in 2017 and 2022.

"In 2024 they (BJP) will have to refer to four previous election manifestos. Before coming to power BJP said that they will solve the problem of power workers. Will the police run the power plants and look after substations,” questioned Yadav.

Yadav also alleged that most of the political atrocities are happening in UP after West Bengal.

Taking further potshots, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh also highlighted the issue of caste census.

'I am with didi'

“Several leaders have been demanding caste census. We want the central government to conduct it. The Congress during the UPA 2 regime said of conducting caste census but didn’t do it. BJP says ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. This is only possible when caste census is done,” further added the SP chief.

Asked about the formula of the opposition to win 2024 Lok Sabha election, to which Yadav said he will not speak about it.

“In 2024 regional parties will play a key role in defeating BJP. Efforts are being made by several regional parties. Mamata Banerjee, Telengana Chief Minister, Bihar Chief Minister are taking initiatives. Congress being the national party they will have to decide what they want. Once again I can say I am with didi,” mentioned the SP chief.