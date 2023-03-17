 Akhilesh Yadav in West Bengal: SP now to keep equidistance from both Congress & BJP
Akhilesh Yadav in West Bengal: SP now to keep equidistance from both Congress & BJP

To defeat the saffron camp, the SP would stand firmly with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, he said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Kolkata: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that his party would maintain equidistance from both the Congress and the BJP.

Commenting on the raids at the homes of various leaders, Yadav said that earlier Congress used to use the central agencies and now BJP is using the agencies like ED, CBI to residences of party leader whom they are scared of.

"In Bengal, we are with Mamata didi. Right now, our stand is we want to maintain equidistance from both the BJP and the Congress" he said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of his party's workers' meet.

Earlier while speaking at the workers' meeting, the SP chief lauded Banerjee for defeating the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly election in 2021.

"The Samajwadi Party is ready to make any sacrifice to protect our Constitution. If we can defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP can be defeated across the country, " he said.

Yadav slammed the BJP-led union government for allegedly selling out the country's assets to foreign powers and private players. 

