West Bengal: War of words continue between TMC-BJP even at Nandigram Diwas

Kolkata: Observing Nandigram Diwas, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Trinamool Congress (TMC) lock horns claiming legacy of the anti-land acquisition movement at Nandigram during the Left Front era.

Giving floral tribute to the 14 protestors who had died due to police firing in 2007 during their agitation for anti-land acquisition, Adhikari said that the Nandigram movement was not of any party but was the movement of the locals.

“Unfortunately a particular political party had derived a dividend due to this movement but this party is the movement of the locals. The erstwhile Left Front was sidelined. I promise to sideline the ‘pishi and Bhaipo’ (aunt and nephew),” said Adhikari without naming anyone.

Adhikari also hinted towards some ‘development’ before the Nandigram Diwas next year.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee said, “March 14 marks a black day in Bengal's history. It is a grim reminder of the barbaric attacks on the hapless farmers of Bengal, of the 14 martyrs of Nandigram and the countless villagers who were subjected to state-sponsored violence. 16 years later, Bengal has emerged as a leading agricultural state that empowers its farmers and enables them to lead dignified lives. Nandigram Dibas is a bold testament to our indomitable fighting spirit and unrelenting zeal to secure every resident of the state.”

Hitting back against the LoP, without naming TMC minister minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “Nandigram movement happened due to Mamata Banerjee. We don’t have to know about this movement from the traitors. Mamata Banerjee is always with the people.”

It may be noted that to pay its respect to those who were killed in police firing, TMC after coming to power in 2011 observes March 14 as Nandigram Diwas.