West Bengal: 4 more children dies in Kolkata, ARI task force meets to curb the disease

4 more children dies in Kolkata, ARI task force meets to curb the disease

Kolkata: Amid speculation of spread of Adenovirus, four more children died in Kolkata hospital due to severe cold, cough and respiratory problems. A government statement on Monday evening said, “So far, 12,343 acute respiratory infections in children had been admitted in two and half months.

Only 19 deaths have been reported due to adenovirus. Out these, 13 had serious co-morbidities — low birth weight — 3 preexisting lung disease, 2 congenital heart disease, 3 congenital metabolic disease, 2 muscular dystrophy, 2 other serious infection 1.” “New admissions in hospitals have come down from 800 daily a week back to 600 a day. A task force on ARI has been formed under the chairmanship of chief secretary, Government of West Bengal and consisting of renowned experts meeting on a day-to-day basis to monitor the situation and take corrective actions,” read the letter.