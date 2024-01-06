BJP To Win All 10 LS Seats In Haryana For 2024 Elections: J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda | PTI

Giving BJP a push ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party national president J P Nadda along with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a roadshow in Panchkula, near here on Saturday. Haryana assembly elections are also due later this year.

Khattar's roadshow in Haryana

Nadda, who was in Haryana for the second time in the past three days, was given a rousing welcome by score of party supporters along the about 1.5 km roadshow led by him, Khattar and state party chief Nayab Saini, along with top party leaders of the state, including assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta, party incharge Biplab Kumar Deb and former state chief O P Dhankar.

Addressing a gathering, Nadda claimed that the BJP would form government for the third time at the centre and in the state. He expressed hope that the BJP would win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in the upcoming general elections. Stating that by the year 2027, India would become the world’s third-largest economic power, Nadda lauded Haryana chief minister for also effectively implementing the policies of the Modi government.

"India to become 3rd largest economic power by 2027"

Nadda quoted an article published in a Chinese newspaper, Global Times, which praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, stating that "India is accelerating at a faster pace." Nadda held that India was currently ranked fifth in the world in terms of the economy and was progressing at such a pace that it would become the third largest economic power by the year 2027.

Also lauding the "Parivar Pehchan Patra" (family identity cards) scheme initiated by the Haryana government, Nadda held that the same had brought a revolutionary change in the state, eliminating the need for people to run around offices - instead, the government was reaching out to the people directly.