Tripura Govt Initiates Appointment Of Officials For CAA Implementation Committees At State & District Levels

Agartala: The Tripura state government has started the process of appointing officials to the State Level Empowered Committee and the District Level Committee for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.

In an official notification, R Reang, IAS, Director of the Directorate of Census Operations in Tripura, has instructed all district magistrates to nominate a Tripura Civil Service (TCS) officer as an invitee for the District Level Committee. This move is part of the broader effort to process citizenship applications under the amended law.

The notification references a communication from RD. Meena, Director (Citizenship) at the Ministry of Home Affairs, reads, "With reference to the subject cited above, I am to inform you that RD Meena, Director (Citizenship), Govt of India, MHA, Foreigners Division (Citizenship Wing), has intimated the Director of Census Operations of all States/UTs regarding the constitution of the District Level Committee in connection with the implementation of CAA, 2019 for processing citizenship applications under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act, 1955."

"In this regard, you are requested to nominate one TCS officer who shall be an invitee of the District Level Committee for the purpose of processing citizenship applications under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The name of the said officer may kindly be sent to this directorate at the earliest," it said.

Need For Prompt Action

In a parallel directive, S Debbarma, Undersecretary of the Tripura Government, reiterated the urgency of the nominations. In his communication to the District Magistrates, Debbarma emphasised the need for prompt action, requesting that the nominated officers' details be forwarded immediately for onward submission to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

An anonymous official from the Tripura government confirmed that the appointment process is already underway, highlighting the administration's commitment to the swift implementation of the CAA.

About The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, aims to provide citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. The act has sparked significant debate and varying responses across the country, with states preparing to execute its provisions amid public scrutiny and political discussions.

As Tripura moves forward with these appointments, it marks a critical step in the practical implementation of the CAA, aiming to facilitate the legal processing of applications from eligible individuals within the state.