Rajasthan: Congress-Era Indira Rasoi Scheme Renamed Sri Annapurna Rasoi By BJP Government

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma | File

The popular flagship scheme of the previous Congress government of Rajasthan, Indira Rasoi will now be known as Sri Annapurna Rasoi. This was announced by CM Bhajan Lal Sharma in the presence of PM Narendra Modi at the BJP state office on Friday night.

Details of the scheme

The scheme to provide affordable food at Rs 8 to needy people through mobile vans at various places in the state was first started by the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government with the name of Annapurna Rasoi Yojana.

In 2018, when the Congress government came to power, the then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot changed the format of the scheme and made permanent kitchens in place of mobile vans and as always changed the name of the scheme to Indira Gandhi Rasoi Yojana.

Now BJP has come back to power and as it can not tolerate a scheme with the name of the Gandhi family, the original name has been restored with a little addition of the word Sri before Annapurna. The format of the scheme is also expected to be changed.

English medium schools will be reviewed

The new government of Rajasthan will also review the Mahatma Gandhi English Medium government schools started during the previous Congress government in the state. Madan Dilawar, the new Education Minister, said 'We will review the English medium schools because in the new education policy, there is a provision to impart education in the mother tongue from class 1 to class 5.'

The Congress government had started government English medium schools with great fanfare and they were being opened in every panchayat. This was included in the flagship schemes of the Congress government. However, instead of opening new schools, Hindi medium schools were being converted into English medium and adequate teachers were not available for these schools because new English medium teachers were not recruited.

After his first meeting with Education Department officials on Saturday, new Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that the new education policy provides to impart education in the mother tongue to classes 1 to 5 and schools that do not have teachers to teach are of no use, so the government will review the scheme.