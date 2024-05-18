Tragic! 8 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Full Of Devotees Catches Fire On KMP Expressway Near Haryana's Nuh; Horrifying Video Surfaces

A tourist bus traveling from Mathura to Jalandhar caught fire in Nuh, Haryana, resulting in a tragic accident where more than 8 people are feared dead. The bus, which was carrying over 60 passengers, was returning from Vrindavan when the fire broke out.

The incident led to the death of eight passengers, while over two dozen others sustained serious burn injuries, as per reports. The injured passengers were immediately taken to Nuh Medical College for treatment.

The bus was full of devotees from Punjab and Chandigarh, who were returning from a pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrindavan.

According to reports, the fire started around 1:30 AM. Local villagers noticed the flames and attempted to extinguish the fire while informing the police. Despite their efforts, the fire had already intensified by the time the fire brigade arrived, leading to severe casualties.

Mena Rani, one of the injured told ANI, "We were returning from Vrindavan. We don't know how the fire broke out. 10 people have died. 64 people were there on the bus..."

The local MLA Aftab Ahmed while confirming the death of some passangers told ANI, ""I would say that this is a very painful, sad and heart-wrenching incident. The devotees were returning from Vrindavan. The bus caught fire and several people inclduing elderly, women, and children got injured..."

According to reports, the Tawadu Sadar police station arranged for ambulances to transport the injured to the hospital, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

It is feared that the death death toll may further rise.