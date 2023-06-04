BJP to boost unhappy workers' morale with 'Tiffin par Charcha' in UP

Lucknow: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has decided to hold 'Tiffin Par Charcha' to pacify unhappy workers ahead of 2024 parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh. BJP'S Mission 80, with special focus on the 16 seats it lost in the 2019 general elections, aims to win all the 80 seats in the 2024 general elections. The ruling BJP plans to appease its workers who are unhappy and sitting idle at their homes. To establish contact and enthuse them for the elections, senior party leaders would meet over lunch. The first of its kind program was to begin in Agra, UP on Saturday. However, due to the train accident in Odisha, the program was postponed.

The national president of BJP JP Nada was supposed to attend the first 'Tiffin Par Charcha' programme in UP at Agra.

Breaking bread together

Giving details of this programme, a senior UP BJP leader informed that all the workers attending this 'Charcha' (discussion) would bring tiffin and share with each other including the senior leaders during the meet. Such meetings would be organized in all the 17 divisions of UP till June 20. The programme is aimed at reuniting and recharging the old workers who are currently unhappy due to some or the other reasons. "The local leaders of the party would go to the homes of such workers and invite them to these meetings asking to come with tiffin," said a senior BJP leader. The organizational general secretary of party BL Santosh has been monitoring the progress of this mega outreach campaign of BJP in UP.

Focus on seats lost in 2019 elections

For Mission 80 the special focus would be on 16 seats that it lost in the 2019 general elections. These include Raibareilli, Mainpuri, Sambhal, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Bijnore, Nagina, Gazipur, Jaunpur, Lalganj, Ghosi, Ambedkarnagar, Shrawasti and Azamgarh. Later on BJP won in the by elections at Rampur and Azamgarh seats.

This time the party is paying special attention to the seats where it faced defeat in 2019. Besides these there are few other seats which BJP feels would be difficult to win in the 2024 elections. Such seats have been kept in the red zone in the roadmap for parliament election campaign. Senior UP leaders said that opposition might pose stiff challenges in seats like Baghpat, Ferozabad, Etawah, Badaun and Balia, hence special attention is to be paid here.