After Chai and Pariksha, it's time for ‘Tiffin Par Charcha’: BJP's new campaign in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: After the famous mass contact programme of Chai Par Charcha (Discussion over tea) in the earlier two general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come out with a new tool for the coming parliament election of 2024. The party plans to organize meetings over tiffin in the entire Uttar Pradesh round the year to mobilize workers and charge them for the coming general elections.

The first such meeting is likely to take place this Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on radio on Mann Ki Baat. Party workers at booth level have been asked to assemble to listen to the programme. During this assembly, the meeting of the workers of that particular booth would be organized and a future course of action to strengthen the party is to be discussed.

According to a senior BJP leader in UP, the booth level party workers have been asked to bring tiffin with them and during the meeting they would have lunch together.

In April this year when the 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat would be aired, the party planned to celebrate the big event by inviting the general public along with the workers in the meetings at booth level and organise a grand feast, he said. The meetings over tiffin would increase coordination among workers and charge them for the new challenges coming up during the 2024 general elections, he added.

Another senior leader said that earlier Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) used to organize such programmes where volunteers would bring food from their homes during the meetings. The BJP, too, is adopting this to make it an effective tool for campaigning during 2024 elections.

BJP state president, Bhupendra Choudhury has asked all the district units to organize this type of meetings at booth level on this Sunday. Strategies would be formed for coming elections during these booth level meetings.

