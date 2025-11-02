 BJP MP Manoj Tigga Caught On Video Allegedly Threatening BDO Over Flood Relief Distribution In Alipurduar
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 07:04 AM IST
article-image
X/@Kaushik_Pandey_

Kolkata: A purported video has surfaced showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga allegedly intimidating and threatening the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Madarihat, Amit Chaurasia, over flood relief distribution.

Though the authenticity of the video could not be verified by FPJ, Tigga is seen pointing his finger at the BDO and slamming the table while confronting him.

Tigga Accuses BDO of Political Bias

In the video, Tigga is heard accusing the BDO of being politically biased in distributing flood relief materials.

“If you want to be a BDO, do your job as one, or else carry the Trinamool Congress (TMC) flag and roam around. Eighteen lakh people have voted for me — even they have the right to get relief materials,” Tigga was heard saying.

North Bengal Reeling Under Floods

Several residents in North Bengal have been rendered homeless due to incessant rainfall after Durga Puja. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently visited flood-affected areas to oversee and distribute relief materials.

BDO Remains Calm During Confrontation

Despite the heated exchange, BDO Amit Chaurasia maintained his composure and was seen asking Tigga to take a seat.

“The MP came without any prior notice with around 100 people. He recorded the video and then left. I will continue to do my work,” said Chaurasia.

TMC Slams BJP Over ‘Threatening Behaviour’

Reacting to the incident, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) condemned Tigga’s behaviour, alleging that “threatening is in BJP’s nature.”

