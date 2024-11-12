BJP Lodges Formal Complaint With ECI, Seeks FIR Against Congress Leaders Rahul Gandhi & Mallikarjun Kharge Over 'Divisive & Incendiary Remarks'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (L) & Rahul Gandhi (R) | File Pics

New Delhi: The BJP has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for what it calls 'divisive and incendiary remarks.'

The complaint centers on statements Gandhi made in Mumbai on November 6, in which he claimed, “...people of BJP, people of RSS want to end the Constitution..” and accused the ruling party of influencing institutions such as the Election Commission, CBI, ED, and the Income Tax Department to weaken governments. In their plea to the ECI, five BJP representatives — Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh, author Om Pathak, Bihar councillor Sanjay Mayukh and spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala - submitted a video link of Gandhi’s speech, accusing him of making 'grossly unverified' statements and 'distorting the truth."

BJP On Rahul Gandhi's Comments

The BJP delegation contends that Gandhi's comments serve to undermine public trust in national institutions and stoke regional divisions. One of the BJP’s key allegations is that Gandhi falsely suggested a shift in business and economic opportunities away from Maharashtra.

In his speech, Gandhi reportedly claimed that the production of Apple iPhones and Boeing aircraft, previously envisioned for Maharashtra, had been diverted to other states. BJP's complaint counters this claim, highlighting that Maharashtra led in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from April to June 2024, receiving Rs70,795 crore. The BJP contends that such statements were deliberately inflammatory, aimed at 'inciting the youth of Maharashtra.'

Statement Of BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala

BJP spokesperson Poonawala added, “Such rhetoric undermines national cohesion and misleads the public for narrow electoral gains.” The complaint also charges Gandhi with attempting to polarise voters by alleging that other states are “stealing opportunities” from Mabharashtra.

BJP argued that this was an attempt to create ‘divisive sentiments’ between Maharashtra and Gujarat, a tactic that it claimed could have severe repercussions on the integrity of India. The BJP memorandum referenced previous cautions issued by the ECI to Congress leaders during the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023 and this year’s Lok Sabha polls.

BJP claimed that Gandhi, despite repeated warnings, had continued to make similarly inflammatory statements. The party accused Gandhi of being a ‘serial offender’ and urged the EC to take immediate, decisive action. In their demand for an FIR, the BJP called for charges under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, which addresses actions deemed dangerous to India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity, and under Section 353 for the circulation of “false information likely to incite public alarm. Additionally, the party seeks action under the Representation of People’s Act 1951 for promoting enmity between different classes of citizens.