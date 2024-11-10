 'Congress Fulfilled Every Promise In Karnataka': Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi claimed that contrary to the allegations being levelled against it of not keeping the promises made to the people of Karnataka, the Congress had “fulfilled every promise”.

Gaurav Vivek BhatnagarUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 01:02 AM IST
article-image
File Pic

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the country by claiming that the Congress’s public welfare schemes were “free revdi” (freebies). He claimed that contrary to the allegations being levelled against it of not keeping the promises made to the people of Karnataka, the Congress had “fulfilled every promise”.

Gandhi challenged Modi to “come to Karnataka, roam around and see, investigate - we have fulfilled every promise. Congress' schemes in Karnataka have changed the fate of crores of women, youth, farmers and the poor. We have also fulfilled promises in Telangana and Himachal (Pradesh).”

article-image

Further, Gandhi said “now in Maharashtra too, INDIA is going to bring big changes with its 5 guarantees.” As the western state is due for polls on November 20, Gandhi gave out the names of these schemes and what they sought to provide.

