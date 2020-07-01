BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tests for COVID-19; Twitter says 'hope everything goes well'

Amid the lockdown imposed due to the pandemic, Bagga has been quite responsive on Twitter. When people reached out to him for food, supplies, and even medicines, he has responded immediately.

Meanwhile, India registered the highest single-day COVID-19 deaths at 507 on Wednesday with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu accounting for over 70 per cent of the fatalities, while 18,653 new infections were reported taking the total tally to 5,85,493, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

This is the fifth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 18,000. The country has seen a surge of 3,94,958 infections from June 1 till date.

The number of active cases stands at 2,20,114, while 3,47,978 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data at 8 am.

"Thus, around 59.43 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

