United against a pandemic: Barkha Dutt and Tajinder Bagga plan to team up to deliver rations to poor

The coronavirus has brought people, irrespective of their political ideologies together. Hopefully, once we find a solution, we can live in harmony as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown towards the end of March in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. That lockdown is in place till April 14, and speculation is rife that it may be extended.

Many states have requested that the lockdown be extended, and on Wednesday, the Punjab and Goa governments reportedly extended the lockdown until the end of April.

Prime Minister Modi too seems to be in agreement. According to reports, Modi told floor leaders of political parties that are represented in Parliament that it may not be possible to lift the lockdown by the 14th.

"I will discuss this with the Chief Minister of various states and other offcials, but based on the tune that is being heard right now, removing the lockdown will not be very simple," the Prime Minister can be heard saying.

Removing the pan-India lockdown at one go is not possible, Modi added.