Unity amid a pandemic: Tajinder Bagga goes out of his way to help bete noire Prashant Bhushan's cousin-in-law

There are things we never thought we would see in our lifetime. US President Donald Trump meeting North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hugging PM Modi in Lok Sabha is another thing that comes to mind. However, Delhi BJP member Tajinder Bagga offering help to former AAP leader Prashant Bhushan is something we would never expect, given their previous animosity. And it proves one thing: when there is a global pandemic, everyone puts their differences aside and works together to help.
It all began when Bhushan shared a tweet about his cousin’s brother-in-law. “A highly acclaimed cardiologist in the US who is on a ventilator due to COVID-19. He needs a plasma donor from among recovered COVID patients immediately. If there is any such donor, it would be great if you could contact the numbers below.”
Bagga was the first to respond asking Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale if he could help. Chauthiwale is the in-charge, Foreign Affairs Dept in the BJP.
Notably, Bagga and Bhushan have had an acrimonious past. In 2011, before he was officially part of the BJP, he led an organisation called the Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena : "We hit Prashant Bhushan hard in his chamber in Supreme Court. If u will try to break my nation, I will break ur heads.”
He had been detained for the incident. The incident had been condemned by a host of senior BJP leaders including LK Advani and Rajnath Singh and Bagga even claimed he had left the BJP’s youth wing to foment trouble from outside.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)