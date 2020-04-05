Unity amid a pandemic: Tajinder Bagga goes out of his way to help bete noire Prashant Bhushan's cousin-in-law

There are things we never thought we would see in our lifetime. US President Donald Trump meeting North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hugging PM Modi in Lok Sabha is another thing that comes to mind. However, Delhi BJP member Tajinder Bagga offering help to former AAP leader Prashant Bhushan is something we would never expect, given their previous animosity. And it proves one thing: when there is a global pandemic, everyone puts their differences aside and works together to help.

It all began when Bhushan shared a tweet about his cousin’s brother-in-law. “A highly acclaimed cardiologist in the US who is on a ventilator due to COVID-19. He needs a plasma donor from among recovered COVID patients immediately. If there is any such donor, it would be great if you could contact the numbers below.”

Bagga was the first to respond asking Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale if he could help. Chauthiwale is the in-charge, Foreign Affairs Dept in the BJP.