BJP leader Sonali Phogat arrested for slapping govt official with her slipper; gets bail

The man in the video was reportedly the Hisar Market Committee Secretary Sultan Singh who was at the Balsamand Grain Mandi. In the video Phogat can be seen repeatedly hitting him as other people look on. Reportedly, the altercation had begun when Phogat had sought the Secretary's response over issues shared by villagers. As per an Amar Ujala report he had called her a "dharnabaj" and had used abusive words.

The video reportedly, is of Phogat's reaction. The BJP leader can he heard saying, "Am I working to hear abuses from people like you? Do I not have the right to a dignified life. You ***** you have no right to live."

Phogat, in the same video, also asks the cop to register a report against the secretary. Reports suggest that Singh had later filed a complain against her.

The Indian Express report quoted the Hisar SP to add that a case had been registered on Singh's complaint. A challan has now been filed in court against Phogat and five others, the publication reported.