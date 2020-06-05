Caught on camera: BJP leader Sonali Phogat assaults a man with her slipper in front of cops

The video has gone viral and many people are criticizing the leader for her behaviour.

The video shows the leader saying, “Am I working to hear abuses from people like you? Do I not have the right to a dignified life. You ***** you have no right to live." In the video, Phogat is also hitting the chairman with her slipper. She can be also be heard saying that Singh used 'indecent, derogatory language' directed at her.

The leader in the same video also asks the cop to register a report against the secretary.

According to the report in Amar Ujala, Sonali Fogat reached Balsamand Grain Mandi around 11 am on Friday where Hisar Market Committee Secretary Sultan Singh was also present. As per the story, when Sonali Fogat sought an answer from the secretary on the issues shared by villagers, he called her a 'playwright and a dharnabej' and said some abusive words. This angered Phogat and that is why she hit him.

Phogat had contested the 2019 Haryana assembly elections from Adampur and lost to Congress’s Kuldeep Bishnoi.