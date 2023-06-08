BJP Keeping Options Open For Holding Early Lok Sabha Elections

BJP president JP Nadda | PTI

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is mulling the option of going for early Lok Sabha Elections if the conditions are conducive, said sources. Days after the all important meeting involving BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss important party matters and get ready for elections in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Too early to say anything

Sources said that the party is also keeping the option of going for early Lok Sabha elections as it thinks that it might help their prospects in the state elections as well.

However, sources in the BJP said that the party would not take any final call on the issue unless it is completely sure about having an upper hand in the polls.

Told to evaluate situation first

According to sources, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda have been told by the Prime Minister to assess the party prospects in holding the Lok Sabha polls along side the Assembly elections.

Earlier, in the wake of important state elections coming up this year or early 2024, the top BJP leadership held a 2-day meeting in the capital on Tuesday. Sources said that an organisational revamp is on the cards in the BJP. The recently concluded Karnataka assembly elections, where the BJP failed to come back to power, was also discussed in the meeting.

