 BJP President JP Nadda Chairs High-Level Meeting To Discuss Election Strategy In Poll Bound States
FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
BJP National President JP Nadda | File Photo

New Delhi: In the wake of important state elections coming up this year or early 2024, the top BJP leadership held a 2-day meeting in the capital. Sources say that an organisational revamp is on the cards. The recently concluded Karnataka assembly elections, where the BJP failed to come back to power, was also discussed in the meeting. Sources said that the leaders gave a nod for an electoral alliance with the TDP in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in coming days.

article-image

Important Organisational meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, organisation General Secretary BL Santosh, party vice-president Saudan Singh and general secretary Sunil Bansal held talks and discussed crucial issues related to poll preparedness and party leadership.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Maharashtra discussed

Besides the all important 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the upcoming assembly elections in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Maharashtra was also discussed. Strategy was discussed and brainstorming held on how to wrestle the state of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from Congress and come back to power in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The state of Telangana is another state that the BJP has been eyeing.

State presidents may change

They party leadership held a detailed discussion on the party's standing in each of the five states. Sources said that state president in some of the poll bound states might change and new organisational secretaries brought in the place of existing ones. The party is especially focusing on reworking the state unit leadership in Telangana. Move is afoot to exchange some of the office-bearers with ministers in a possible reshuffle at the Centre, the party sources said.

New appointments expected

The meeting also discussed appointments of posts in the states like Rajasthan, Bihar and Odisha where the state presidents have been appointed recently. New appointments are expected in Uttar Pradesh too.

