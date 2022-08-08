e-Paper Get App

BJP-JDU rift: Congress extends support to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Amid strong hints that the winds of change may create a political storm in Bihar, Nitish Kumar had a telephonic conversation with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

Law Kumar MishraUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | Photo: PTI

In a fast-developing action, Congress on Monday announced support to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

In its Congress legislature party meet on Monday, Congress legislators unanimously decided to accept Nitish Kumar as the grand alliance leader after he declared severing ties with the BJP and spoke with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Amid strong hints that the winds of change may create a political storm in Bihar, Nitish Kumar had a telephonic conversation with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

The ruling Janata Dal (United) (JDU) on Monday alleged that the Union minister and BJP in charge of Bihar, Bhupinder Yadav was engaged in sabotaging the JDU legislature party and engineering a split in the party through the former Union Minister RCP Singh.

The telephonic talks tapes reached Nitish Kumar a few weeks back, the party claimed.

Read Also
Bihar: Tuesday crucial for Nitish Kumar-BJP alliance
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaBJP-JDU rift: Congress extends support to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

RECENT STORIES

Bullet Train project gathers speed, Maharashtra govt to pronto release Rs 6 cr to pick up equity...

Bullet Train project gathers speed, Maharashtra govt to pronto release Rs 6 cr to pick up equity...

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul back in India squad; Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to injury

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul back in India squad; Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to injury

Haryana cops prevent Dalits’ ‘Bhim Rudan’ Yatra to Delhi with 1,000-kg Ambedkar coin

Haryana cops prevent Dalits’ ‘Bhim Rudan’ Yatra to Delhi with 1,000-kg Ambedkar coin

BJP-JDU rift: Congress extends support to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

BJP-JDU rift: Congress extends support to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Experts warn about high risk of COVID-19 transmission during festivals

Experts warn about high risk of COVID-19 transmission during festivals