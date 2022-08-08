BJP-JDU rift: Congress extends support to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | Photo: PTI

In a fast-developing action, Congress on Monday announced support to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

In its Congress legislature party meet on Monday, Congress legislators unanimously decided to accept Nitish Kumar as the grand alliance leader after he declared severing ties with the BJP and spoke with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Amid strong hints that the winds of change may create a political storm in Bihar, Nitish Kumar had a telephonic conversation with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

The ruling Janata Dal (United) (JDU) on Monday alleged that the Union minister and BJP in charge of Bihar, Bhupinder Yadav was engaged in sabotaging the JDU legislature party and engineering a split in the party through the former Union Minister RCP Singh.

The telephonic talks tapes reached Nitish Kumar a few weeks back, the party claimed.