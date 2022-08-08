Bihar: Tuesday crucial for Nitish Kumar-BJP alliance

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar | Photo: PTI

PATNA: Tuesday (August 9) will be crucial for the NDA government led by the chief minister, Nitish Kumar as the series of legislature party meetings will decide whether the double engine would snap or continue.

After the land scam expose against the former national president of JDU RCP Singh and his counter charges against the chief minister and his successor national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh, Nitish Kumar has called all party MPs and legislators for a meeting here on Tuesday morning.

Lallan Singh has alleged RCP was instigated by people like Chirag Paswan who had worked against the JDU in the 2020 assembly elections. He was hinting at the BJP who was promoted by Chirag Paswan against BJP .

Action against RCP Singh received support from presidents of 17 state units of JDU today. JDU released the letters of condemnation of RCP Singh by the state laeders to the media. These leaders in their support letters regretted as national president and union minister RCP SIngh had ignored them and did not give them audience.

RJD too called its legislators to Patna for a meeting at 10, Circular Road bungalow of the former chief minister Rabri Devi. According to vice-president of RJD Shivanand Tiwari, the party would welcome Nitish Kumar in the alliance led by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav if he severs ties with the BJP.

Congress legislature party leader Ajit Kumar Sharma said he has summoned all party legislators for a meeting here on Tuesday to decide the next course of action. Madan Mohan Jha, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president said party has accepted the leadership of Tejashwi.

Former chief minister and president of HAM(S) Jeetan Ram Manjhi too convened a meeting of its legislative party on Tuesday

The CPI(ML) having 11 members in the House has also asked its legislators to reach here by tomorrow morning.

In the 243-member Bihar assembly, RJD has 80, BJP 77, JDU 45, Congress 19 members.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar spoke to AICC president Sonia Gandhi and apprised her about the latest political developments in Bihar. Gandhi is understood to have instructed the AICC general secretary in-charge of Bihar Bhakta Charan Das to visit Patna on Tuesday to consult the party MLAs on support to an alternative ministry.