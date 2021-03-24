'BJP is like ghar ka nalayak beta’: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren hits out at saffron party during campaign for TMC ahead of West Bengal polls

Purulia/ Bankura: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren visited West Bengal to campaign for the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Addressing several rallies at Purulia and Bankura in favor of TMC candidates, Soren alleged that BJP divides people on religious lines and also plays hate politics.

“BJP’s hate politics and divisive politics won’t work in Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee believes in developing the state. BJP doesn’t even hesitate to create tension between Hindus and Adivasis. So everyone should support the ruling Trinamool Congress as BJP is a group of liars,” stated the Jharkhand Chief Minister.

Claiming that West Bengal has always been close to Jharkhand, Soren claimed that there will be a time when there will be no one in Jharkhand to even hoist the flag of BJP.