'BJP is hilariously mistaken if they thought this would break me': Saket Gokhale slams BJP over his arrests

Kolkata: In a series of tweets tweeted on Saturday morning by TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale, he is seen slamming the BJP post his release from getting arrested twice by the Gujarat Police.

Gokhale in his tweet blamed the BJP over his arrests and said that their acts won't break him down. He also thanked the judiciary for doing the righful and letting him walk free after his arrests both time.

Gokhale said,"I was arrested on orders of BJP, got bail, re-arrested, & got bail again - all in a span of 4 days. I’m grateful to the Hon’ble judiciary for upholding my liberty. BJP is hilariously mistaken if they thought this would break me. I’m only going to come at them harder."

He also thanked Mamta Banerjee and the MP delegation which was sent to Morbi for his rescue and release after his arrest on Friday.

Saket Gokhale on Friday was re-arrested by the Gujarat police and soon granted bail by the Morbi district court. Gokhale had got bail from Ahmedabad court on Thursday three days after his arrest for uploading posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi related to the Morbi bridge collapse incident.

Just after his release, he was arrested again next day by the Gujarat Police, in a separate case related to the Morbi disaster. A five-member delegation comprising MPs Dola Sen, Khalilur Rahaman, Dr Santanu Sen, Sunil Mandal, and Asit Mal visited Morbi on Friday.

Talking to the media, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said those who speak the truth are ‘harassed’ by the BJP.