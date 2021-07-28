BJP, CPI(M) slam West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as she tries to cobble up united front against PM Modi

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Left Front on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s move to meet several Congress leaders in the national capital.
Talking to Free Press Journal, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee ahead of 2019 Parliamentary election had done a rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground with all the opposition leaders but after the rally most of the parties turned down the alliance with TMC against BJP.
“Mamata Banerjee is trying to emerge as an opposition face against BJP but she will once again fail miserably as she did in the 2019 election. The Congress themselves have no political existence and their support won’t help the TMC,” slammed Ghosh.
Notably, the West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday claimed that she will soon visit Varanasi, Mathura and other places.
“In Assembly election in Bengal I have termed BJP as outsiders but BJP cannot term me an outsider as the Parliamentary election is a national election and anyone can visit any place,” Mamata was heard saying.
Slamming the TMC supremo’s comment, Ghosh said that she should wash off her sin in Varanasi.
“Mamata Banerjee’s hand is blood stained as TMC workers had killed several BJP cadres and with several corruptions Mamata Banerjee is filled with sins. She should wash them in Varanasi,” said Ghosh sarcastically.
Senior Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty said that the TMC supremo should be consistent in her claims against the BJP.
“The rise of BJP in West Bengal is due to TMC supremo. Now she is trying to unite all the parties against BJP but she should remain consistent in her claims and stick to it,” said Sujan.
Meanwhile, terming herself as a ‘cadre’ of anti-Modi front, Mamata Banerjee after meeting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said that she is uniting all the oppositions to fight the ‘fascist’ government.