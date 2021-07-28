BJP, CPI(M) slam West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as she tries to cobble up united front against PM Modi

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Left Front on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s move to meet several Congress leaders in the national capital.

Talking to Free Press Journal, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee ahead of 2019 Parliamentary election had done a rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground with all the opposition leaders but after the rally most of the parties turned down the alliance with TMC against BJP.

“Mamata Banerjee is trying to emerge as an opposition face against BJP but she will once again fail miserably as she did in the 2019 election. The Congress themselves have no political existence and their support won’t help the TMC,” slammed Ghosh.

Notably, the West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday claimed that she will soon visit Varanasi, Mathura and other places.