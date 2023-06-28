 BJP Accuses Lalu Prasad Family of Hypocrisy: Shares Video of Imported Water Worth ₹225 a Litre on Their Table
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
BJP Accuses Lalu Prasad Family of Hypocrisy: Shares Video of Imported Water Worth ₹225 a Litre on Their Table | Twitter video screengrab

Patna: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar unit on Wednesday shared a video of the Lalu Prasad family sitting and chit-chatting with one another. The saffron party took a dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders' family for drinking imported water (kept on their tables) that reportedly cost Rs 225 a litre.

BJP captioned the post, "Chanting the name of the poor, the so-called social injustice and the backward, today the Lalu family is "rinsing" their mouth with imported water costing Rs 225 a litre.

The so-called social justice, with the deceitful intelligence, made the family's interest simple and then with the looted money, palaces-lavish homes were made and they became the owners of billions and trillions of wealth." (translated)

In the said video, there seems to be some sort of celebration in the family. Lalu, his wife Rabri are seated on one of the sofa's with theri daughter Misha. Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav his wife Rajshree are also seen in the video along with few other relatives. A group of women are clapping and singing songs behind them.

