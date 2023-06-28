WATCH: Portion Of Bridge Over River Ganga In Bihar's Vaishali Washes Away Due To Stormy Winds

Bihar: A portion of a temporary bridge built on the river Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali washed away due to strong winds on Wednesday. The bridge connected Raghopur to the Vaishali District Headquarters. This marks the third such incident in the state within a month.
Visuals from the scene show broken portion of the bridge collapsed in the river.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.
