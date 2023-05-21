Delhi: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal in order to strengthen Opposition Unity

Delhi: Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal in order to strengthen Opposition Unity |

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. This meeting comes after Kumar attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government in Karnataka a day ago. Notably, Kejriwal was not invited to the event, which was seen as a display of opposition unity.

Kumar aims for unity among Opposition parties

Kumar's meeting with Kejriwal is part of his efforts to strengthen a broader unity among opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The objective is to create a strong opposition alliance to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar & Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav meet CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi pic.twitter.com/zEqHIDwCbr — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

Tejashwi Yadav accompanied Nitish Kumar during his visit

During the meeting, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also present. Both arrived at Kejriwal's residence and held talks on how all the like-minded parties can be brought together ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, reported ANI.

Kumar aims to get Congress-AAP together in mega alliance

This is the second meeting between Kumar and Kejriwal in just over a month. The Bihar Chief Minister recognises the significance of building a working relationship between his party, Janata Dal (United), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), given Kejriwal's strained ties with the Congress. Kumar considers the Congress party an essential partner for any opposition unity efforts.

Congress-AAP relations

The AAP has made significant inroads in Delhi and Punjab, traditionally considered Congress strongholds. Some Congress leaders believe that regaining this support base is crucial for the party's revival in these states. Therefore, any compromises made with the AAP may impact their strategic plans.

Continued efforts for Opposition Jodo

As part of his Opposition Jodo Mission, Kumar has been meeting with various regional leaders. However, the opposition alliance is yet to take a concrete shape, and discussions and negotiations are ongoing.