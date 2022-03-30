Birbhum violence: Three held in connection with TMC leader’s murder

Three accused have been arrested in connection with ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh’s murder in West Bengal’s Birbhum. An arson attack that left nine people dead followed the murder.

The Calcutta high court has handed over the probe into the killing of the nine people to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The district police are investigating Bhadu Sheikh’s murder.

The CBI on Sunday recorded the statements of eyewitnesses in connection with the Bogtui killings in Birbhum district in which eight people were charred to death after their houses were set on fire in an alleged retaliation to the murder of a deputy pradhan owing allegiance to the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress.



The central agency, which has set up a temporary camp office in a government guest house in the nearby Rampurhat town, also questioned four of the arrested suspects, including TMC’s block president Anarul Hussain.



A three-member team led by CBI deputy inspector general (DIG) Akhilesh Singh visited the Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital to record the statements of three of the four injured persons — a minor and three women.

At least eight houses were set a fire after the murder. According to post mortem reports of those killed in the alleged reprisal attack, the victims were first attacked with sharp weapons before they were burnt alive.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:58 PM IST