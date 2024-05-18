AAP MP Raghav Chadha Reaches Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Residence, First Appearance After Eye Surgery In UK; Watch |

Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over Swati Maliwal assault case, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, who was in UK for the past few months, arrived at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. Chadha had visited the United Kingdom for eye surgery. Visuals from outside the Delhi CM's residence in the Civil Lines area show Raghav Chadha entering the premises in his car.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal



He was in UK and had undergone eye surgery there pic.twitter.com/XUGuqxHBIY — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2024

A lot of questions were also raised over his absence amid the ongoing controversy and the Lok Sabha Elections. However, the party had recently stated that he would be back once he recovers.

Recently, a Delhi minister had informed that Chadha had developed a serious eye ailment which could have led to blindness. Hence, the AAP MP jet off to UK for an eye surgery.

Medical Report Confirms Bruises

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal who complained of being assaulted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar at the Chief Minister's residence has bruises over her left leg and her right cheek according to the MLC report.

The Medico-legal Case report was filed after an examination of Swati Maliwal on the night of May 16. The examination was carried out at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre at AIIMS Delhi.

The report stated that Swati Maliwal had a bruise of the size of 3x2 centimetre over the "proximal left leg dorsal aspect" and another bruise of the size of 2x2 centimetre over her "right cheek below her right eye".

Case Filed Against Kejriwal's PA

Earlier, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR following the complaint filed by Swati Maliwal against the aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In the complaint, Maliwal alleged that Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar "slapped" her "atleast seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area."