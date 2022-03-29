Cattle smuggling case: Division bench of Calcutta HC refuses protection from arrest to TMC leader Anubrata Mandal

Kolkata: Division bench of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday quashed the request of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal on seeking protection from the CBI’s action against him.

Single judge bench of Calcutta High Court on March 10 refused to give protection to TMC district president Anubrata Mandal over quizzing by the CBI in the cattle smuggling scam.

Challenging the verdict of the single judge bench of Calcutta High Court, TMC district president Anubrata Mandal on March 13 moved the division bench of Chief Justice to seek protection from the court against ‘severe’ action by the CBI.

According to the High Court sources, the court has said that there is no need of ‘protection’ from the court over this issue.

After failing to visit CBI at their headquarters at Nizam Palace twice, the CBI had for the third time summoned Mandal and had asked him to be present before their headquarters on March 14.

It can be recalled that earlier Mandal also got protection from the High Court after the CBI had summoned him over the post-poll violence issue.

According to CBI sources, one Gaurav Sarkar of Illambazar was killed during post-poll violence for which they want to quiz heavyweight TMC leader Anubrata Mandal.

The High Court, however, on February 2, had directed the CBI to seek court’s permission before taking any ‘strict’ action against Mandal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 09:32 PM IST