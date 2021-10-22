Bihar: President Ramnath Kovind visits three religious places in Patna

Patna: President Ramnath Kovind on the third and final leg of his three-day visit to Bihar visited places of three different religions in Patna on Saturday.



President made an early morning visit to Takht Sri Harimandir Sahib, birth place of Tenth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Govind Singh ji at Patna City and offered prayers before Granth Sahib. His wife and daughter were also present. The head priest offered Saropa (sword) and shawls to the distinguished guests.



Later, he visited historical Hanuman temple near Patna junction and worshipped the different Gods and Goddess in the premises. He was presented a replica of proposed longest Ram temple at Keshariya in East Champaran by temple trustee, Kishore Kunal.

As Governor of Bihar, he was a frequent visitor to the temple.



President offered prayers at Patliputra Karuna Stupa at Budha memorial park on Frazer road. He sat before the pot containing ashes of Budha excavated at Vaishali and preserved in the urn at pagoda. He prayed at the sapling of Bodhi tree brought from Anuradhapuram in Sri Lanka.



Budha memorial park was constructed on the premises of Bankipore Central jail in 2010.



President during his stay inaugurated the centenary celebrations of Bihar legislative assembly.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 05:08 PM IST