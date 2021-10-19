Eid Milad-un-Nabi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, other political leaders extend greetings to nation

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders extended their greetings to people on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed.

Extending his greetings on the occasion, President of India Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: "Good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Let us take inspiration from Prophet's life & ideals and work for the prosperity of society and promotion of peace & harmony in the country."

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu extended greetings on Milad-un-Nabi, praying that the path shown by Prophet Muhammad continues to guide the people in building a just, humane and harmonious society.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu tweeted: "My warm greetings on #MiladunNabi – celebrated as the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. The holy Prophet showed humanity the righteous path of compassion, tolerance & universal brotherhood. May his eternal message continue to guide us in building a just, humane & harmonious society."

Taking to his official handle on Twitter, the Prime Minister greeted fellow citizens “Eid Mubarak!” and wished for peace and prosperity all around. "Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!," PM Modi tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended greetings to the countrymen. "My best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May we be guided by the spirit of compassion, peace & brotherhood. Eid Mubarak," he tweeted.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted: "Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) Mubarak to all. May the life of the Prophet (PBUH) be the example that guides our thoughts & our actions."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended greetings to people on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

What is the significance of Eid Milad celebrations?

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which commences with the sighting of the moon. The occasion also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet.

This year, as per the Gregorian calendar, the celebration began from the evening of October 18 and will last till the evening of October 19.

One of the most important parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies. Muslims celebrate the occasion by wearing new clothes, offering prayers, and exchanging gifts.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:39 AM IST