Bihar: PM Modi To Inaugurate AIIMS Darbhanga Today, Unveil Developmental Projects Worth ₹12,100

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 12,100 crore in the state.

According to the official press release, PM Modi will reach Darbhanga by 10.45 am today.

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of AIIMS Darbhanga

In a significant boost to health infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS, Darbhanga worth over Rs 1260 crore. AIIMS Darbhanga will have a super-specialty hospital/AYUSH block, Medical College, Nursing College, night shelter, and residential facilities among others and it will provide tertiary health care facilities to the people of Bihar and nearby regions.

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Multiple National Highway Projects

In a major step aimed at enhancing connectivity in the state, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple National Highway projects worth around Rs 5,070 crore in the state. He will inaugurate the four-lane Galgalia-Araria section of NH-327E. This corridor will provide an alternate route from Araria on the East-West Corridor (NH-27) to the neighbouring state of West Bengal at Galgalia.

PM Modi will also inaugurate two Rail over bridges (RoB) on NH-322 and NH-31 and a major bridge on NH-110 at Bandhuganj that will connect Jehanabad to Biharsharif.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of eight National Highway projects which include the construction of a two-lane road with paved shoulders from Ramnagar to Rosera, Bihar-West Bengal border to Manihari section of NH-131A, Hajipur to Bachhwara via Mahnar and Mohiuddin Nagar, Sarwan-Chakai section, among others. He will also lay the foundation stone of Raniganj Bypass on NH-327E; Katoria, Lakhpura, Banka and Panjwara bypasses on NH-333A; and a four-lane link road from NH-82 to NH-33.

Railway Projects

The Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of railway projects worth over Rs. 1740 crore. He will lay the foundation stone of the Sonenagar Bypass Railway line from Chiralapothu to Bagha Bishunpur in the Aurangabad district of Bihar worth over Rs 220 crore.

He will also dedicate railway projects worth over Rs 1520 crore. These include the Gauge conversion of the Jhanjharpur-Laukaha Bazar Rail section, the Darbhanga Bypass Railway Line, aimed at easing out the railway traffic congestion at Darbhanga Junction. The doubling of Railway Line projects will facilitate better regional connectivity in the area.

PM Modi will also flag off train services in the Jhanjharpur-Laukaha Bazar section and introduce MEMU train services in the section.

About Other Projects

He will inaugurate 18 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras at various railway stations across India, which will ensure the availability of affordable medicines at railway stations for passengers.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple initiatives in the petroleum and natural gas sector worth over Rs 4,020 crore.

In a significant step aimed towards bringing Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households and providing clean energy options to commercial and industrial sectors, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the development of a City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in five major districts of Bihar at Darbhanga, Madhubani, Supaul, Sitamarhi and Sheohar by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a Bitumen manufacturing unit of Barauni Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation Limited that will produce bitumen domestically helping reduce reliance on imported bitumen.

