Indian Railways: 8 New Projects Costing ₹24k Crore Approved; Includes Maha, Bihar, Telangana

Mumbai: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has recently approved eight new projects for Indian Railways which will increase the existing rail network by 900 kilometres. The projects will be undertaken in 14 districts in seven states, which include Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 24,657 crore (approximately). The Ministry of Railways plans to complete the projects by 2030-31, the Public Information Bureau has informed (PIB).

Additionally, Ajanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site will be connected to Indian Railway Network facilitating a large number of tourists.

As per the press statement released by PIB, “The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by PM Narendra Modi has approved eight projects of Ministry of Railways with total estimated cost of Rs 24,657 crore (approximately). The projects will also generate direct employment for about three crore man-days during construction.”

The new line proposals will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. The projects are in line with the Vision of a New India which will make people of the region ‘Atmanirbhar’ and are the result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, the statement says.

The 8 projects covering 14 Districts in seven states, include Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal and will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 900 kilometres. With these projects 64 new stations will be constructed, providing enhancing connectivity to six districts (East Singhbum, Bhadadri Kothagudem, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada) and approximately 510 villages with about 40 lakh population, the statement adds.