Indian Railways Conducts Successful 130 Kmph Speed Trial Of 20-Coach Vande Bharat On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Route, Cuts Travel Time To 5 Hours 21 Minutes |

Mumbai: On Friday a successful speed trial (130 kmph) of a 20-coach Vande Bharat train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central conducted. According to sources, trial, conducted under the supervision of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), saw the new train configuration cover the distance in an impressive 5 hours and 21 minutes. Currently, the 16-coach Vande Bharat train takes 5 hours and 25 minutes to travel between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central.

The trial commenced from Ahmedabad at 7 a.m. and reached Mumbai Central at 12:21 p.m. Preliminary sources suggest the trial was successful, although the official report has yet to be finalized. "Some minor observations were noted during the trial, but these are not considered serious and are expected to be addressed by local authorities" said an official.

The 16-coach Vande Bharat trains currently in service are highly popular, with occupancy rates ranging between 135% and 140%. The introduction of the new 20-coach variant is anticipated to enhance capacity by nearly 25%, thus offering more comfort and convenience to passengers. The existing 16-coach trains have a seating capacity of 1,128 passengers, including two first-class compartments with 52 seats each and several chair car compartments with 78 seats each.

In addition to the developments on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route, there are ongoing discussions about the introduction of sleeper versions of the Vande Bharat trains. "The Railway authorities are considering launching the sleeper version of Vande Bharat trains on the Mumbai-Delhi route. Recent speed trials for the 20-coach Vande Bharat trains were also conducted in the West Central Railway zone. Furthermore, plans are underway to potentially introduce a sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train between Mumbai and Bhopal." said an official.

"These advancements reflect a significant step towards enhancing passenger experience and capacity in India's rail network, underscoring the commitment to modernizing and expanding the railway infrastructure" said an official adding that Vande Bharat sleeper trains are indeed an exciting development for India's railway network.

As electric multiple units, they offer several advantages over traditional trains, including improved energy efficiency and potentially faster travel times. The incorporation of sleeper facilities will cater to long-distance passengers, enhancing comfort for overnight journeys. These trains aim to surpass the speeds of Rajdhani trains, making them a significant upgrade in terms of both speed and service quality for long-distance travel.