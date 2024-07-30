 Western Railway Revises Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express Schedule, Effective August 24; Details Inside
According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the train will now depart from Mumbai Central at 3:45 pm, ten minutes earlier than the existing departure time of 3:55 pm.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway Revises Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express Schedule, Effective August 24; Details Inside | Representational Image

Mumbai: Western Railway has announced a revision in the schedule for Train No. 22961, the Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express, effective August 24, 2024. The new timetable aims to enhance operational efficiency. "Passengers are advised to verify the updated timings and adjust their travel plans accordingly" said an official of WR.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the train will now depart from Mumbai Central at 3:45 pm, ten minutes earlier than the existing departure time of 3:55 pm. At Borivali, the train will arrive at 4:10 pm and depart at 4:13 pm, adjusting from the current times of 4:20 pm and 4:23 pm, respectively.

At Vapi, the revised schedule shows an arrival at 5:40 pm and a departure at 5:42 pm. At Surat, the train will arrive at 6:38 pm and leave at 6:43 pm. Vadodara will see the train arriving at 8:11 pm and departing at 8:14 pm. Finally, the train will reach Ahmedabad at 9:15 pm, which is ten minutes earlier than the current arrival time of 9:25 pm.

