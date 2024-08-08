 Indian Railways Likely To Introduce 20-Coach Vande Bharat Train On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Route
Indian Railways Likely To Introduce 20-Coach Vande Bharat Train On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Route

Railways is considering the introduction of a 20-coach Vande Bharat train on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route due to overwhelming passenger demand. A trial run is set to begin at 7 AM on August 9, departing from Ahmedabad, an official said.

Kamal Mishra
Updated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Vande Bharat train | File Pic

Indian Railways is considering the introduction of a 20-coach Vande Bharat train on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route due to overwhelming passenger demand. Currently, two pairs of 16-coach Vande Bharat trains run on this route, each operating at over 100% capacity.

According to an official, a trial run for the 20-coach version is set to begin at 7 AM on August 9, departing from Ahmedabad. The train will be hauled by a locomotive as the speed certificate for the new configuration has not yet been issued, according to railway officials.

"The results of this trial will determine the feasibility and timeline for introducing the 20-coach Vande Bharat train permanently for this high-demand route," said an official.

According to an official, 16 coach Vande Bharat train has a seating capacity of 1,128 passengers, with two first-class compartments seating 52 each and the remaining chair car compartments seating 78 each. The new 20-coach train is expected to increase capacity by nearly 25%, providing additional comfort and convenience for travellers.

"Under the supervision of the Research Designs & Standards Organization (RDSO), this trial will be conducted at a speed of 130 km/h. The trial will assess several factors, including minimum speed requirements, operational checks by the Carriage and Wagon (C&W) team, and certification for high-speed operation. Additionally, arrangements will be made for uninterrupted passage, green signaling, and security deployments at crossings" further added the official.

