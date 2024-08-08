 Mumbai: Police Initiate Probe In Railway Job Scam After Man Loses ₹10 Lakh
A case has been registered by the complainant last week with the Thane police under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 02:11 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Police Initiate Probe In Railway Job Scam After Man Loses ₹10 Lakh | Representative Image

The police have initiated a probe into a scam wherein a man is accused of allegedly duping several people to the tune of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs in railway department. The accused had also allegedly prepared bogus railway documents to gain trust of the victims, police said.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is an autorickshaw driver from Thane. The complainant and accused are known to each other since they hail from the same village. In February 2022, the complainant had met the accused at Murbad and the latter had told the victim that he can get the complainant's children employed in the railway department if he can spend some money.

After that, from time to time the complainant asked the accused about the job, at that time he used to call the complainant's children to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and take them to different railway offices and fill different forms pretending that the work of hiring was in progress. In this way he lured the complainant to pay Rs 10.62 lakh.

As per the complainant, the accused repeatedly kept deceiving him by showing fake railway documents prepared in the name of his children but could not get them employed. Later the victim learnt that apart from him another woman from Ambernath had been cheated by the accused to the tune of  Rs 11.50 lakh and that there are at least a dozen more victims who have been duped similarly.

