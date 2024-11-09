Tragic! Railway Employee Crushed To Death As Driver Accidentally Reverses Engine At Barauni Junction In Bihar; VIDEO Surfaces

Railway Employee Crushed To Death | X

Begusarai: In a shocking incident, a railway worker died due to negligence by the railway authorities at Barauni Junction in Bihar on Saturday morning. The tragic incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the worker has been crushed to death between the engine and the bogie while he was uncoupling the engine from the bogie at the junction. There are reports that he remained trapped between the engine and the bogie for about two hours.

The incident reportedly occurred at platform no.5 at Barauni Junction on Saturday at about 9 AM in the morning when the railway employee who has been identified as Amar Kumar (35) and was a resident of Dalsingsarai in Samastipur district was trying to uncouple the engine of the Lucknow-Barauni Express (Train No. 15204) which arrived at platform no.5. The passengers embarked from the train and as Amar Kumar was uncoupling the engine, the driver mover the train in the reverse direction instead of moving in the front direction by mistake.

Amar Kumar was crushed to death between the engine and the bogie and remained trapped for about two hours. The driver fled from the spot as the passengers raised an alarm about the accident. He did not even moved the engine in the front direction so that Amar could have been rescued. The railway authorities took two hours to move the engine and remove the dead body of the railway worker.

The incident sparked outrage among the passengers and the family members of the deceased. The other railway employees also gathered at the site and initiated a protest over the negligence of the railway authorities. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sonpur also arrived at the spot and ordered an investigation into the incident.