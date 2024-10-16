Thane: 20-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling From Crowded Local Train Between Dombivli And Kopar Railway Stations

Tragic Incident: A 20-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling from a Crowded Local Train in Dombivli | Representational Image

Thane: A 20-year-old man died after falling off a moving fast local train in Dombivli on Tuesday morning due to heavy crowd. The deceased, Ayushya Jatin Doshi, 20, lived with his family in Madhukunj society of Thakurwadi area in Dombivli West.

The police said that the incident took place between Dombivli railway station and Kopar railway station on Tuesday around 9am when Doshi boarded a local train from Dombivli during the heavy crowd. The police said he might have been standing near the door when he lost control and fell off.

Senior police inspector Kiran Undre from Dombivli Government Railway Protection Force, said, “We rushed to the spot after receiving information. The injured person was taken to Shashtri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli where he was declared dead upon arrival. We later informed his mother about the incident.” An accidental death report was filed with Dombivli GRP.