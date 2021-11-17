Bihar Panchayat election results: Former Zila Parishad chief Ratan Singh defeated in Begusarai- highlights so far

Patna: Counting of votes for the seventh phase of the eleven phase panchayat elections in Bihar is underway amid elaborate security arrangements.

Phase seven of the panchayat election took place on 15th November in 916 panchayats in 63 blocks spread across 37 districts.

Counting centers have been established in 37 districts of Bihar. Tight security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth counting of votes without disturbance during or after the course of counting.

People have been requested by the district magistrates to refrain from celebrating on streets after the declaration of results and all the candidates and their supporters have been instructed to leave the counting center immediately after the election results.

The results today will determine the fate of 1,05,658 candidates who are in the battlefield for total of 27,730 posts in 63 blocks.

Election Highlights so far:

In Begusarai, Ravindra Choudhary, the outgoing president of the Zila Parishad, suffered loss from area number 26, Pushpa Kumari won.

Ratan Singh, the former Zila Parishad president endured a defeat by the margin of 176 votes from area number 26, Chandan Kumar Singh registered a victory.

In Patna, Ravi Kumar claimed the Mukhiya election from Phulwari Sharif block's Kurkuri panchayat.

Buxar, witnessed the wife of Jan Adhikar Party district president Parmanand Yadav winning the election for the second successive time from the Chakki Zila Parishad, getting the better of her nearest opponent by a margin of 78 votes.

From Bhagalpur, Pintu Kumar notched up a victory in Rangra Panchayat as he defeated his closest opponent Jamshed by a margin 450 votes.

