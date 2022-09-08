Bihar: Nitish Kumar briefs Lalu on Delhi visit | File Photo

Patna: In Bihar politics, Lalu Prasad is supremo even for Nitish Kumar. It was evident when chief minister, Nitish Kumar on Thursday evening briefed the RJD president about his meetings with "Main front"leaders during his three days stay in New Delhi.

Nitish who met Lalu on September 5 before leaving for the national capital, went straight from JP International airport 10, Circular Road bungalow and stayed with Lalu for 30 minutes and gave details of his talks with opposition leaders, including NCP president, Sharad Pawar and Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi.

Nitish told Lalu about his meetings with the three leaders of the Left parties, Deepankar Bhattacharya of CPI( ML), D Raha of CPI and Sitaram Yechuri of CPM.

Three left parties are alliance partners in the Mahagathbandhan ministry led by Nitish.

Lalu had facilitated Nitish meetings, with Mulayam Singh Yadav and Omprakash Chautala. Nitish and deputy CM are scheduled to attend Devi Lal's birth anniversary celebrations in Haryana on September 25.

At the airport, Nitish took strong objection to BJP leaders' charge that Jungle Raj has returned to Bihar with JDU joining hands with RJD. Nitish said, " It is Janata Raj, not jungle raj".

Read Also Mumbai metro removes barricades from major locations to facilitate Ganpati visarjan