Mumbai metro removes barricades from major locations to facilitate Ganpati visarjan

Indian devotees carry a statue of elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion in the Arabian sea in Mumbai. | File Photo

Mumbai: To give way to the devotees on the occasion of Ganpati Visarjan on Friday, September 9, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has removed metro barricades from major locations.

The annual Ganeshotsav festival with end with immersion of Ganpati idols on Friday, September 9. The authorities have expected an increased footfall since the festival is being celebrated without restrictions after two years.

The barricades from areas--Santoshi Mata Mandir, Airoli end of Airoli Bridge, near Chhedanagar Flyover, and Kerosene Jetty--have been removed, stated a report in the Indian Express.

The report quoted MMRDA chief SVR Srinivas saying that barricades on Western Express Highway near a green naala has been removed. He also said that barricades between SCLR junction and Vakola junction has been removed.

Meanwhile, the idol immersion in Dahisar river, inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park, will also resume this year.