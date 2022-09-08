e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai metro removes barricades from major locations to facilitate Ganpati visarjan

Mumbai metro removes barricades from major locations to facilitate Ganpati visarjan

The barricades were taken off to facilitate smooth traffic as the authorities expect an increased footfall since the festival is being celebrated without restrictions after two years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Indian devotees carry a statue of elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion in the Arabian sea in Mumbai. | File Photo

Mumbai: To give way to the devotees on the occasion of Ganpati Visarjan on Friday, September 9, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has removed metro barricades from major locations.

The annual Ganeshotsav festival with end with immersion of Ganpati idols on Friday, September 9. The authorities have expected an increased footfall since the festival is being celebrated without restrictions after two years.

The barricades from areas--Santoshi Mata Mandir, Airoli end of Airoli Bridge, near Chhedanagar Flyover, and Kerosene Jetty--have been removed, stated a report in the Indian Express.

The report quoted MMRDA chief SVR Srinivas saying that barricades on Western Express Highway near a green naala has been removed. He also said that barricades between SCLR junction and Vakola junction has been removed.

Meanwhile, the idol immersion in Dahisar river, inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park, will also resume this year.

Read Also
Eco-Friendly Ganpati Visarjan: Check ward-wise list of artificial ponds in Mumbai for Ganesh Idol...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: IMD issues Yellow alert for city, suburbs

Mumbai updates: IMD issues Yellow alert for city, suburbs

MP Mohan Delkar suicide case: Bombay HC quashes FIR against all nine accused of abetment

MP Mohan Delkar suicide case: Bombay HC quashes FIR against all nine accused of abetment

Mumbai students lend support to the villagers of Kond through SAATHI

Mumbai students lend support to the villagers of Kond through SAATHI

Thane: Unidentified vehicle rams into a car killing one, injuring two

Thane: Unidentified vehicle rams into a car killing one, injuring two

Mumbai: Citizens hold silent protest at Sanjay Gandhi National Park against Ganesh idol immersions...

Mumbai: Citizens hold silent protest at Sanjay Gandhi National Park against Ganesh idol immersions...