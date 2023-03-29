Bihar: Nitish calls for early unity of parties, says united opposition against BJP 'need of hour' | PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said a united opposition against the BJP is need of the hour. Talking to the media in Patna, Nitish said, “I have been trying for an early unity of the opposition parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. I had met opposition leaders individually last year.”

The Bihar CM claimed, “Several regional parties are willing to ally. Their leaders are awaiting the consensus among senior partners. He is waiting for the response of other parties to unite the opposition, Nitish said, expressing the hope the Congress would respond soon. “I am waiting for the unity before the 2024 general election to fight strongly against the BJP.”

JDU president signs petition against misuse of central agencies

About Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Nitish said: “In 50 years of my political career, I never commented on judgments of courts. My stand is clear. Every one has a right to approach a higher court against any judgment of the lower court.”

However, he said JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh joined the opposition parties meeting in Parliament and signed the joint petition before the Supreme Court of 14 parties against the misuse of the central agencies.

Further, JD-U legislators on Tuesday joined the march from Martyrs' Memorial to Raj Bhavan with other Mahagathbandhan leaders to register their protest against the expulsion.