 Bihar: Nitish calls for early unity of parties, says united opposition against BJP 'need of hour'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar: Nitish calls for early unity of parties, says united opposition against BJP 'need of hour'

Bihar: Nitish calls for early unity of parties, says united opposition against BJP 'need of hour'

About Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Nitish said: “In 50 years of my political career, I never commented on judgments of courts..."

Law Kumar MishraUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Bihar: Nitish calls for early unity of parties, says united opposition against BJP 'need of hour' | PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said a united opposition against the BJP is need of the hour. Talking to the media in Patna, Nitish said, “I have been trying for an early unity of the opposition parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. I had met opposition leaders individually last year.”

The Bihar CM claimed, “Several regional parties are willing to ally. Their leaders are awaiting the consensus among senior partners. He is waiting for the response of other parties to unite the opposition, Nitish said, expressing the hope the Congress would respond soon. “I am waiting for the unity before the 2024 general election to fight strongly against the BJP.”

Read Also
Nitish keeps away from pro-Rahul Gandhi protest march in Patna
article-image

JDU president signs petition against misuse of central agencies

About Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Nitish said: “In 50 years of my political career, I never commented on judgments of courts. My stand is clear. Every one has a right to approach a higher court against any judgment of the lower court.”

However, he said JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh joined the opposition parties meeting in Parliament and signed the joint petition before the Supreme Court of 14 parties against the misuse of the central agencies.

Further, JD-U legislators on Tuesday joined the march from Martyrs' Memorial to Raj Bhavan with other Mahagathbandhan leaders to register their protest against the expulsion.

Read Also
Bihar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to CM Nitish Kumar after Galwan Martyr's father's...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat court quotes Lincoln, acquits Jignesh Mewani, 9 others, for a 2017 protest rally

Gujarat court quotes Lincoln, acquits Jignesh Mewani, 9 others, for a 2017 protest rally

New Delhi: 'You are no crusader' Congress president Kharge to PM Modi

New Delhi: 'You are no crusader' Congress president Kharge to PM Modi

Western Railway to spend ₹180 crore to transform Bhuj station into state-of-the-art facility

Western Railway to spend ₹180 crore to transform Bhuj station into state-of-the-art facility

Umesh Pal case: Convict Atiq Ahmed returns to Sabarmati jail after life sentence verdict in...

Umesh Pal case: Convict Atiq Ahmed returns to Sabarmati jail after life sentence verdict in...

Judge gets 'Y-Plus' security due to increased threat perception after sentencing Atiq Ahmed to life...

Judge gets 'Y-Plus' security due to increased threat perception after sentencing Atiq Ahmed to life...