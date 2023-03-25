Nitish keeps away from pro-Rahul Gandhi protest march in Patna | File pic

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday distanced himself and his party, JD-U, from the pro-Rahul Gandhi protest march organised by the Mahagathbandhan partners to the state Assembly.

None of the JD-U legislators joined the protest march from Martyrs' Memorial to Bihar Legislature complex. Former chief minister and HAM(S) president Jeetan Ram Manjhi, who is in his eighties, also joined the march. Legislators of the Congress, Left parties and RJD took part in the walk, which was organised to register their protest against the Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

Tejashwi Yadav: Democracy being murdered

Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, who has to appear before the CBI in Delhi on Saturday, alleged the democracy was being murdered. His elder brother and forest minister Tejpratap Singh predicted the collapse of the BJP-led government next year and forecast fall of Narendra Modi from the chair of Prime Minister.Congress leaders assembled at the entrance of Bihar Vidhan Sabha and shouted anti-BJP slogans. JD-U kept itself away from the protest march, claiming the Congress leader was disqualified following the court order and the party would not even comment on the judgment.

Last month, when ED and CBI had raided premises of Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi and RJD patriarch's daughters, the chief minister had told media, “Those who have been raided will give reactions.” He did not condemn the actions of central agencies like other alliance partners.In 2017, when the CBI had registered cases against Tejashwi in the land-for-jobs scam, Nitish was more vocal and had snapped ties with the RJD. He had sought clarifications from his deputy CM on the CBI action and dropped RJD ministers when he was not given satisfactory reply. But now, he is playing safe.