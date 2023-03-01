Bihar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to CM Nitish Kumar after Galwan Martyr's father's arrest |

There has been a political ruckus over the beating and arrest of the father of Jai Kishore Singh, who was martyred in the Galvan violence. The BJP lashed out at the Nitish government by raising this issue in the assembly. On the other hand, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his displeasure by talking to CM Nitish Kumar on the phone on this issue.

Raj Kapoor Singh had built a memorial for his martyr son Jai Kishore Singh on the government land located in front of his house in Kajri Buzurg village. Opposing the construction of the memorial, some people lodged a complaint with the police in Jandaha police station of Vaishali, Bihar. The police not only beat the martyr's father badly, but also arrested him.

On the other hand, BJP MLAs loudly raised this issue in the assembly. Not only this, BJP demanded an apology while targeting the Nitish Kumar government. BJP MLAs protested outside the assembly with banners and posters in their hands and raised slogans. The BJP accused the state government of humiliating the martyr's father.

Nothing wrong to build a memorial in memory of martyr's son - BJP MLA

BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi said that the state police did a wrong thing against the family of the martyr and it is not wrong to build a memorial in the memory of the son. Sanjay Saraogi said, Nitish Kumar should apologize for humiliating the martyr's family.

Local administration could have dealt with it sensitively – Bihar minister

On the other hand, Bihar minister Ashok Chaudhary said that if a person builds something on the land against encroachment, then action is taken against him. It is being claimed that the martyr's father was misbehaved. But this issue could have been handled sensitively by the local administration. He told that we have ordered an inquiry into the matter. But it is not right to build anything on government land.