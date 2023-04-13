Bihar migrant worker manhandled in Bengaluru allegedly for not knowing Kannada; police probing matter

Bengaluru: A migrant worker from Bihar had an altercation with a customer in restaurant for not knowing Kannada. The incident reportedly happened around April 7, when the man was working at a restaurant. A post regarding the incident went viral on social media after which the Bengaluru police started to probe the matter. The customers who allegedly misbehaved with the man did not know any other language apart from Kannada.
CP Bengaluru Pratap Reddy said that the man has returned to his hometown Bihar.
Reddy said that his team is in touch with the victim person. He also urged people to contact police and not rake up such issues on social media, unless the police is unresponsive.
