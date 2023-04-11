 Mumbai: Bombay High Court takes suo motu cognisance of migrant workers’ plight
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Bombay High Court takes suo motu cognisance of migrant workers’ plight

Mumbai: Bombay High Court takes suo motu cognisance of migrant workers’ plight

The court took cognisance of a news report published last month highlighting the financial and sexual exploitation of migrant workers in the State’s sugar belt.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | PTI

The Bombay High Court recently took suo motu (on its own) cognizance of the plight of the migrant workers from drought-affected area of Marathwada region in Maharashtra. 

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne also appointed two advocates to assist the court and to file a proper petition in the matter. 

“We appoint and request Mihir Desai, senior advocate and Pradnya Talekar, advocate, to assist the Court. Talekar may prepare proper petition,” the order read. 

Read Also
Thane: Two laborers die in water tank of society while cleaning; two more critical
article-image

News report highlighted exploitation of migrant workers

The court took cognisance of a news report published last month in a national daily highlighting the financial and sexual exploitation of migrant workers in the State’s sugar belt.

“The article deals with the plight of the migrant workers from the drought-affected area of Marathwada region, wherein they are required to migrate to western Maharashtra’s Sangli, Kolhapur, Pune, Satara, Solapur and Ahmednagar, known as the sugar belt,” the court read. 

70 percent villages emptied in every winter

The article claimed that 70 per cent of 500-odd villages in Beed, Osmanabad, Jalna, Latur and some parts of Nanded and Parbhani districts are emptied every winter. The tolis, groups of workers, either stay on the sugar factory premises or in the sugarcane fields. Families move into temporary structures that provide little shelter as winter turns to summer and then the rains arrive, flooding their makeshift homes.

The order added: “The plight of these workers has narrated qua financial exploitation and exploitation of lady workers also. The workers have also narrated the ordeals they have to undergo. The statements of such migrant workers are also part of the said article.” 

Read Also
Government launches Special Campaign 2.0 for Ministry of Labor and Employment
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Sessions court orders in favour of Shilpa Shetty in Richard Gere kiss case, says no...

Mumbai: Sessions court orders in favour of Shilpa Shetty in Richard Gere kiss case, says no...

Goa: Acute water shortage hits Porvorim locals, civic officials clueless about resumption of supply

Goa: Acute water shortage hits Porvorim locals, civic officials clueless about resumption of supply

Thane: Bhiwandi man kills his wife, dumps body near Mumbai-Nashik highway; arrested

Thane: Bhiwandi man kills his wife, dumps body near Mumbai-Nashik highway; arrested

Sugar Mill Case: Special court rejects Hasan Mushrif’s anticipatory bail plea

Sugar Mill Case: Special court rejects Hasan Mushrif’s anticipatory bail plea

Navi Mumbai: Fair for couples planning wedding held in Vashi

Navi Mumbai: Fair for couples planning wedding held in Vashi