Government launches Special Campaign 2.0 for Ministry of Labor and Employment

Government of India has started Special Campaign 2.0 for period 02 October.2022 to 31st October 2022. The Campaign is undertaken in all the organizations of the Ministry of Labor and Employment. The prime objective of the Campaign is to ensure disposal of pending matters/ grievances. It further includes strengthening internal monitoring mechanism, improve record management and ensure cleanness of office premises.

Regional office Thane North of EPFO is actively participating in the special campaign 2.0. In the campaign the PF office Thane North has resolved all Grievances pending as on 2.10.2022. The office is resolving the grievances of members with average time of disposal of 3 days.

To reduce members visit to Office, save their time and travel expense and with an aim to provide quick redressal of queries, the Office has provided dedicated What’s App help line number +912268806655. This initiative is getting very good response from the stake holders.

Under the Special Campaign 2.0 the cleanliness drive is undergoing at PF office Thane North. The drive has ensured weeding out of old records aiming to achieve objective of E-office/paper-less office. The office is under taking all efforts to make the special campaign 2.0 successful.